Tipp City’s Salyer wins second straight Flyin’ to the Pig Marathon

Salyer, 33, is the first repeat champ in the men’s race since Sergio Reyes won three straight (2013-2015).

Salyer, who runs for Dayton Track Club, also is a two-time winner of the Air Force Marathon (2022-23) and won the Toledo GlLass City marathon in 2023. He competed in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trails in Orlando in February.

Dayton Track Club made it a sweep of the marathon Sunday with Olivia Anger’s win in the women’s race. Anger, of Bellbrook, crossed the line in a winning time of 2:43.22.