Miami rolls past Kent State in MAC opener

KENT, Ohio — Brett Gabbert had a touchdown pass, Graham Nicholson kicked three field goals and Miami rolled to a 23-3 victory over Kent State on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

Miami’s defense held Kent State to 206 yards of offense, including 36 on the ground. The Golden Flashes only crossed the 50-yard line once on the second half.

The Redhawks (4-1, 1-0) took a 13-3 lead into halftime after sandwiching two 40-yard fields by Nicholson around Gabbert’s 32-yard scoring strike to Cade McDonald.

Nicholson’s 24-yard field goal and a 1-yard touchdown run by Rashad Amos pushed the Redhawks’ lead to 23-3 after three quarters and completed the scoring.

The Golden Flashes (1-4) led 3-0 in the first quarter on a 27-yard field goal by Andrew Glass before yielding 23 unanswered points.

Gabbert finished with 216 yards on 11-of-23 passing for the Redhawks, who won their fourth straight. Joe Wilkins Jr. had three receptions for 110 yards.

Michael Alaimo completed 18 of 30 passes for 170 yards for Kent State. Chrishon McCray caught 10 passes for 105 yards.

