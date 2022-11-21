Miami routed by No. 12 Indiana

It was a homecoming of sorts for Jackson-Davis, who was a star at Center Grove High School in the Indianapolis suburbs. He had his first double-double of the season by halftime with 13 points and 10 rebounds and finished with 16 rebounds for the 33rd double-double of his career.

Jalen Hood-Schifino added 12 points for the Hoosiers, who had 10 players contribute at least five points.

Julian Lewis and Mekhi Lairy each had 12 points for the Redhawks (1-3).

Miami came out firing and mostly missing from 3-point range, but the Redhawks stayed close early on. The Redhawks were 7 of 22 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished 10 of 34.

“We’ve got to grow up,” Steele said. “We’ve got a very inexperienced group. We’re trying to figure out what wins at college basketball. This ain’t high school anymore. This has been a pattern we’ve had up until this point. We go through these lulls where all of a sudden they go on a big run. Give Indiana credit, they made us pay.”

BIG PICTURE

Miami: A rough start for first-year coach Travis Steele, whose team was unable to bounce back from an ugly 95-69 home loss to Marshall. The Redhawks’ only win so far is against Goshen.

Indiana: After taking in a Pacers home win on Friday night, the Hoosiers took care of business on the same floor against an outmanned Mid-American Conference foe. Three of Indiana’s four victories have been by double digits.

UP NEXT

Miami: Host Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday.

Indiana: Host Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday.