Miami Valley doubles teams bring home state tennis titles

The Centerville duo of senior Caroline Hinshaw and junior Clara Owen won the Division I title for the second straight year with a 6-1, 6-1 win over New Albany’s Paige Cornelius and Richardlyne Francois in the championship match.

Eaton sisters Macy Hitchcock, a senior, and Mallory Hitchcock, a sophomore, defeated the Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy team of Ananya Annapantula and Addison Cassidy 6-3, 6-4 in the Division II title match.