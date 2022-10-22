Miami Valley doubles teams bring home state tennis titles

A pair of doubles teams from the Miami Valley swept the competition Saturday at the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls tennis state championships at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.
The Centerville duo of senior Caroline Hinshaw and junior Clara Owen won the Division I title for the second straight year with a 6-1, 6-1 win over New Albany’s Paige Cornelius and Richardlyne Francois in the championship match.
Eaton sisters Macy Hitchcock, a senior, and Mallory Hitchcock, a sophomore, defeated the Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy team of Ananya Annapantula and Addison Cassidy 6-3, 6-4 in the Division II title match.
Hinshaw and Owen dominated the competition at state, winning four matches in straight sets. The Elks’ duo lost only 11 total games. Their 6-4-6-2 semifinal win Saturday over the Massillon Jackson team of Paige Reese and Madison Altman was their closest match. Hinshaw and Owen were state runners-up in 2020.
The state title Saturday is the third for Macy Hitchcock, who won the D-II singles title the past two seasons. It’s the second straight state crown for Mallory Hitchcock, who won doubles last year with partner Grace Murphy.
The Hitchcock sisters also won four straight-set matches at state, losing a total of 12 games along the way.
Mason senior Shyla Aggarwal won the D-I singles title, while Amiya Bowles of Bexley won the D-II singles crown.
