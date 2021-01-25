Miami’s Deland McCullough heading back to the Super Bowl

McCullough was the head football coach and administrator at Harmony Community High School in Cincinnati before returning to the college ranks as an intern at Miami.

He went on to work at Indiana and USC before taking his current position in 2018.

His son, Deland McCullough Jr, is a current RedHawk. Another son, Dasan, is a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 who has verbally committed to play at Ohio State.

The Buccs have a local connection in offensive assistant Tom Moore.

One of his first stops in a long and decorated coaching career came at the University of Dayton, where Moore coached running backs and obtained a Master’s degree in the late 1960s.

Moore’s numerous coaching stops include the Steelers, where he won two Super Bowls working under Dayton grad Chuck Noll, and the Colts, where he won another Super Bowl as Peyton Manning’s offensive coordinator.