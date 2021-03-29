Miami’s Doyle ‘exicted for the opportunity’ to work out for NFL teams

Tommy Doyle has grown used to having to make great first impressions in a short amount of time.
COVID-19 pandemic protocols allowed the Miami offensive lineman only three games during his fifth-year senior season to make an impression on National Football League teams. The pandemic also forced cancellation of the NFL pre-draft combine, costing the Edina, Minn., native a chance to impress coaches, scouts and officials while matching up against other offensive line prospects.
The 6-foot-8, 328-pound Doyle had to settle for a two-hour Pro Day workout on Ben Roethlisberger Field in the Dauch Indoor Sports Center on Monday, and even that wasn’t as satisfying as it might have been. Representatives of 24 of the 32 NFL teams were actually on hand to watch, though a Miami athletic media relations spokesperson said the rest watched via Zoom.
“I thought it went really well,” Doyle, 22, said during a post-workout Zoom media session. “I think I checked all the boxes. I think I showed them that I’m athletic. It was another day at the office for me. I think I showed the type of athlete I am. I haven’t looked at all of the numbers, but I think I showed them how I can move.”
Doyle brought an impressive resume to the workout. He was named All-Mid-American Conference first-team each of the past two seasons while starting a combined 16 games at left tackle after starting 10 games in 2018 at right tackle. A foot injury limited him to four starts and five games in 2017, the year after he was redshirted.
Being able to play only three games in 2020, all against MAC teams, meant Doyle had to be especially impressive in his workout without pads on Monday
“I was in shorts and a T-shirt,” he said. “They took measurements. The testing was proportional to what they do at the combine. I’ve been working out at the TEST Football Facility in New Jersey. It’s all just part of the puzzle. I think I showed the type of athlete I am. It’s all just part of the draft process. I’ve trained, and I executed it.
“My dad (Tom) was there to watch,” he added. “I was really excited for the opportunity.”
Doyle is looking forward to following in the footsteps of former Miami offensive lineman Brandon Brooks, who was drafted in the third round by the Houston Texans in 2012 and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2018. Doyle was especially grateful to Miami coach Chuck Martin and former associate head coach and offensive line coach George Barnett, who left after the 2020 season to coach the Tulane offensive line. Barnett was named OL coach at Iowa two weeks ago.
“Miami has done a great job of preparing me,” the marketing major said. “It started when I was a freshman. The relationships I’ve had with coach Barnett and coach Martin have been huge. They’ve all done a good job of getting me to where I need to be.”
Due to the pandemic, Doyle had the option of returning for another season, but he turned it down after meeting with Martin and Barnett and his family.
“I felt like I was ready for the next step,” he said.
Doyle wasn’t concerned about the teams that didn’t send representatives to Oxford, nor did he have any teams in which he had special hopes for drafting him.
“That’s something that’s out of my control,” he said. “I was just focused on my performance. I’ve been in contact with a few teams. It’s been going well. I’m just excited that anybody would want to draft me.
“It was super exciting today,” he added. “It was awesome seeing all those scouts there. That I was able to go out and perform was super awesome.”