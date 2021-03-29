Miami’s Doyle ‘exicted for the opportunity’ to work out for NFL teams

Being able to play only three games in 2020, all against MAC teams, meant Doyle had to be especially impressive in his workout without pads on Monday

“I was in shorts and a T-shirt,” he said. “They took measurements. The testing was proportional to what they do at the combine. I’ve been working out at the TEST Football Facility in New Jersey. It’s all just part of the puzzle. I think I showed the type of athlete I am. It’s all just part of the draft process. I’ve trained, and I executed it.

“My dad (Tom) was there to watch,” he added. “I was really excited for the opportunity.”

Doyle is looking forward to following in the footsteps of former Miami offensive lineman Brandon Brooks, who was drafted in the third round by the Houston Texans in 2012 and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2018. Doyle was especially grateful to Miami coach Chuck Martin and former associate head coach and offensive line coach George Barnett, who left after the 2020 season to coach the Tulane offensive line. Barnett was named OL coach at Iowa two weeks ago.

“Miami has done a great job of preparing me,” the marketing major said. “It started when I was a freshman. The relationships I’ve had with coach Barnett and coach Martin have been huge. They’ve all done a good job of getting me to where I need to be.”

Due to the pandemic, Doyle had the option of returning for another season, but he turned it down after meeting with Martin and Barnett and his family.

“I felt like I was ready for the next step,” he said.

Doyle wasn’t concerned about the teams that didn’t send representatives to Oxford, nor did he have any teams in which he had special hopes for drafting him.

“That’s something that’s out of my control,” he said. “I was just focused on my performance. I’ve been in contact with a few teams. It’s been going well. I’m just excited that anybody would want to draft me.

“It was super exciting today,” he added. “It was awesome seeing all those scouts there. That I was able to go out and perform was super awesome.”