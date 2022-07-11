Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber makes MLB All-Star team

His 28 homers are three behind Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt for the most by a Phillie before the All-Star break. The Phillies have six games before the break.

Schmidt, a Dayton native, finished the 1979 season with 45 homers. Ryan Howard owns the franchise record in a single season at 58, which he set in 2006.

Schwarber’s career high in homers is 38 back in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs, the team that drafted him out of Indiana University.

Schwarber is batting .222 with 57 RBIs and an .867 OPS. He struggled through May 29, batting .181 with a .699 OPS. But from May 30 through Sunday, Schwarber batted .269 with 18 homers, 35 RBIs and a 1.059 OPS. He was named National League Player of the Month in June.

“Obviously, it’s always something you want to be in your profession,” Schwarber told the Philadelphia media when asked about his All-Star status. “I think that there’s a lot more All-Stars in this room that are very deserving of it and it’s kind of a shame. Hopefully, they can get in some way.”

Phillie ace Zack Wheeler is 8-4 with a 2.46 ERA, making him one of the league’s best pitchers in the first half. Aaron Nola (5-6, 3.15 ERA), Seranthony Domínguez (4-3, 1.91 ERA, three saves) and Rhys Hoskins (.252, 17 homers, 42 RBIs, .829 OPS) were other All-Star candidates.