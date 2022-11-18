Mideast Cross Country Championships set for Saturday

Twelve boys and girls runners from Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan will compete in the senior-only event that began in 1986, The girls race begins at 11 a.m. and the boys race is at 11:30. Live results will be available on the Milesplit Ohio website.

Northmont’s Abby Drosdak and Springboro’s Cara Mooney will be part of the 12 who represent Ohio. Drosdak, who will continue her running career at Cedarville University. finished third at the Division I state meet on Nov. 5. Mooney, who ran in four state meets, finished in 22nd.