Mideast Cross Country Championships set for Saturday

Four area seniors earned their opportunity to run in the annual Mideast Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Indian Riffle Park in Kettering.
Twelve boys and girls runners from Ohio, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan will compete in the senior-only event that began in 1986, The girls race begins at 11 a.m. and the boys race is at 11:30. Live results will be available on the Milesplit Ohio website.
Northmont’s Abby Drosdak and Springboro’s Cara Mooney will be part of the 12 who represent Ohio. Drosdak, who will continue her running career at Cedarville University. finished third at the Division I state meet on Nov. 5. Mooney, who ran in four state meets, finished in 22nd.
Carroll’s Jack Agnew and Miamisburg’s Innocent Ntwali will run in the boys race. Agnew won the Division II state title in 2021 and finished second this year. Ntwali, who will run at the University of Louisville, finished fifth in this year’s Division I state meet.
Runners will be competing individually as well as for team points. Michigan won both team titles last year and Ohio was runner-up in both.
There are two entrances to the park: E. Dorothy Lane and E. Stroop Road. The Dorothy Lane entrance has more parking and is closer to the awards ceremony location.
