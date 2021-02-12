Milwaukee at Wright State: What you need to know about Friday, Saturday games

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

Loudon Love 6-8 Sr. C 15.8

Grant Basile 6-9 So. F 14.2

Tanner Holden 6-6 So. G 16.1

Tim Finke 6-6 So G 10.1

Trey Calvin 6-0 So. G 9.7

Probable Milwaukee starters

DeAndre Gholston 6-5 Jr. G 15.3

Te’jon Lucas 6-2 Sr. G 14.5

Donovan Newby 6-1 Fr. G 5.3

C.J. Wilbourn 6-7 So. F 5.4

Courtney Brown Jr. 6-7 So. F 3.6

About Wright State: The Raiders are a season-high ninth in the CollegeInsider.com Top 25. ... Nagy is three victories away from tying Billy Donlon for the second-most coaching wins in program history. Donlon went 109-94 in six seasons. He’s 23-24 in his second season at Missouri-Kansas City. … Basile is first in the Horizon League and tied for 11th nationally in field-goal percentage at 62.5. Love is second in the league at 55.2 and Holden third at 54.3. … Love is third in the league in rebounding at 10.2, trailing IUPUI’s Elyjah Goss (10.8) and Robert Morris’ A.J. Bramah (10.3). Holden is ninth at 7.2 and Basile 10th at 7.1. That’s the reason the Raiders are eighth nationally in rebound margin at plus-10 per game. They also have rim protectors. Basile is first in the conference in blocks with 30, Love second with 26.

About Milwaukee: The Panthers finished 12-19 overall and 7-11 in the league last season. They were picked 10th in the preseason poll and have lost three of their last four games. But they pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year in an 81-80 OT win at first-place Cleveland State. They outscored the Vikings, 21-7, in the final two minutes of regulation … Josh Thomas, a 6-4 senior guard, had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting off the bench in the team’s last outing, a 79-65 home loss to Northern Kentucky. He’s averaging 9.4 points. … Lucas, a preseason second-team all-league pick, is third in the league in assists with a 5.4 average. He was second-team all-league last season after averaging 14.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals. After transferring from Illinois, he became the fifth player to lead the conference in assists and steals in the same season. … The Raiders won both games in the series last year, by 12 at home and four on the road.

Next game: After hosting Milwaukee at 3 p.m. Saturday, the Raiders visit rival Northern Kentucky for the final two regular-season games Feb. 19-20.