Mistake-prone Bengals trail 49ers at halftime

After a strong start for the defense, the offense and special teams didn’t follow suit, and the Bengals went into halftime trailing the San Francisco 49ers 17-6 on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Two muffed punts by returner Darius Phillips resulted in a pair of turnovers and 10 points for the 49ers, but between Phillips and Stanley Morgan, the Bengals put the ball on the ground four times on returns. Ja’Marr Chase also had a bad drop on third down of Cincinnati’s first drive and the offense just couldn’t get a rhythm in the first half.