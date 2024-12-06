Breaking: Monsters of the MAC: Marion Local wins 64th straight game with state-title game romp

Monsters of the MAC: Marion Local wins 64th straight game with state championship romp

Flyers hammer Jeromesville Hillsdale 74-0 in Division VII championship game
Marion Local's Victor Hoelscher scores on a 37-yard pass from Justin Knouff in Friday's Division VII state championship game in Canton. Michael Cooper/CONTRIBUTED
Michael Cooper – Contributing Writer
CANTON — In a season full of dominant performances, the Marion Local High School football team saved its best for last.

The Flyers improved their state-record winning streak to 64 games with a 74-0 victory over Jeromesville Hillsdale in the Division VII state championship game on Friday morning at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Marion Local set the state record for most points scored in a Division VII state championship game. The Flyers set the previous mark in their 42-7 win over Newark Catholic in the 2021 D-VII state title game.

Senior Parker Hess rushed for four touchdowns as the Flyers finished 16-0 and claimed their fourth straight state title. It was the their 15th state championship victory in 18 state final appearances since 2000 — both state records.

It’s the 43 state football title for the Midwest Athletic Conference and it’s 149th state championship overall.

Jeromesville Hillsdale — competing in its first-ever state title game — finished the season 14-2.

