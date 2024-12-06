Monsters of the MAC: Marion Local wins 64th straight game with state championship romp

Marion Local set the state record for most points scored in a Division VII state championship game. The Flyers set the previous mark in their 42-7 win over Newark Catholic in the 2021 D-VII state title game.

Senior Parker Hess rushed for four touchdowns as the Flyers finished 16-0 and claimed their fourth straight state title. It was the their 15th state championship victory in 18 state final appearances since 2000 — both state records.

It’s the 43 state football title for the Midwest Athletic Conference and it’s 149th state championship overall.

Jeromesville Hillsdale — competing in its first-ever state title game — finished the season 14-2.