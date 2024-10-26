Morehead State hands Dayton first PFL loss

The Dayton Flyers settled for two third-quarter field goals and lost 14-6 to Morehead State on Saturday at Welcome Stadium.
Dayton (5-2, 3-1) saw a four-game winning streak end, and its Pioneer Football League championship hopes took a big hit. Morehead State (5-3, 3-1) ended a six-game losing streak at Welcome Stadium, where it won for the first time since 2008.
Morehead State took a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard pass from Carter Cravens to Christian Pederson in the first quarter. Dayton cut the deficit to 7-6 on field goals by Danny Baker. Then Morehead State scored on an 88-yard touchdown pass from Cravens to Nate Garnett with 3:59 left in the third quarter, taking a 14-6 lead.
Dayton struggled on offense throughout the game, compiling 198 yards of offense. Drew VanVleet completed 12 of 27 passes for a season-low 91 yards. Mason Hackett rushed for 82 yards on 21 carries.
VanVleet threw an interception with 10:48 to play in the fourth quarter. Dayton’s last two drives ended with failed fourth-down attempts.
Dayton returns to action at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Presbyterian.
