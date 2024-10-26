Morehead State hands Dayton first PFL loss

Morehead State took a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard pass from Carter Cravens to Christian Pederson in the first quarter. Dayton cut the deficit to 7-6 on field goals by Danny Baker. Then Morehead State scored on an 88-yard touchdown pass from Cravens to Nate Garnett with 3:59 left in the third quarter, taking a 14-6 lead.

Dayton struggled on offense throughout the game, compiling 198 yards of offense. Drew VanVleet completed 12 of 27 passes for a season-low 91 yards. Mason Hackett rushed for 82 yards on 21 carries.

VanVleet threw an interception with 10:48 to play in the fourth quarter. Dayton’s last two drives ended with failed fourth-down attempts.

Dayton returns to action at 1 p.m. next Saturday at Presbyterian.