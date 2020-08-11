Moustakas still on mend as his former team comes to Cincinnati

“We all have to be careful,” Moustakas said. “We have to respect each other and respect the game of baseball. We want to play this season and finish this season and get as far as we can into the postseason. The only way we can do that is by being overcautious.”

Moustakas hasn’t played since Aug. 4. He’s eligible to come off the injured list Saturday. He suffered the injury in Detroit while trying to field a ball up the middle. His foot got caught in the ground and slid underneath him. While it was a little sore at first, he didn’t think much of it. A couple days later, he couldn’t move the leg.

Ever since, Moustakas has been working to return. As of Tuesday, he had not started running or taking batting practice.

“I’m here (at GABP) in the mornings,” Moustakas said. “In the afternoon, I’m at Prasco (Park). I’m doubling up on rehab to get back as soon as I can.”

Even when he’s sidelined however, Moustakas tries to be a leader in the clubhouse.

“In cases like this, you almost want to be seen but not heard,” he said, “but once that game starts, we still have jobs to do. I’ve still got something to do. My job is to get back as soon as possible and to be out there cheering. If a pitcher’s tipping a pitch, I tell them that. I try to do things like that and stay involved in the game, stay locked in. If someone has a question for me, I’ll be there to answer and help.”