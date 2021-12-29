Hamburger icon
Nagy, four others out for Wright State’s next two games

Wright State coach Scott Nagy on the sidelines during a game at Purdue on Nov., 16, 2021. Joe Craven/Wright State Athletics
By David Jablonski
8 minutes ago
Raiders start league play Thursday at home

Wright State Raiders men’s basketball coach Scott Nagy and four other unidentified individuals within the program will miss the team’s two games this week because of COVID-19 protocols, Wright State announced Wednesday.

Wright State (4-7) plays Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Thursday and Green Bay at 2 p.m. Saturday. Both games will take place at the Nutter Center.

Associate head coach Clint Sargent will take over in both games for Nagy, who’s expected to return for the Jan. 6 home game against Illinois Chicago.

Wright State beat North Carolina State 84-70 in its final non-conference game Dec. 22.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

