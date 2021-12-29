Nagy, four others out for Wright State’s next two games

Wright State Raiders men’s basketball coach Scott Nagy and four other unidentified individuals within the program will miss the team’s two games this week because of COVID-19 protocols, Wright State announced Wednesday.
Wright State (4-7) plays Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Thursday and Green Bay at 2 p.m. Saturday. Both games will take place at the Nutter Center.
Associate head coach Clint Sargent will take over in both games for Nagy, who’s expected to return for the Jan. 6 home game against Illinois Chicago.
Wright State beat North Carolina State 84-70 in its final non-conference game Dec. 22.
In Other News
1
Bearcats RB Jerome Ford sheds ‘the Alabama transfer’ label
2
Dayton, Wright State schedule women’s basketball game for Friday
3
Position change could bolster Buckeyes’ defense against physical Utes
4
Milwaukee at Wright State: What you need to know about Thursday’s game
5
Madden’s broadcasting career took detour to Springfield for Wittenberg...
About the Author