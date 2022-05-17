Name, Image and Likeness proposal for Ohio high school athletes voted down

“Every year, the referendum voting process shows that our member schools have a voice in this democratic process,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a release. “Our office was very pleased with the discussion and insights our schools expressed this spring as we met with them about each of the 14 proposals. If NIL is going to enter the Ohio interscholastic landscape, we want the schools to be the ones to make that determination. Whatever we do moving forward, it will include discussion on this issue with our school administrators, Board of Directors, staff and leaders of other state high school athletic associations.”

The other issue that failed by a 406-393 margin was a proposal to add a new exception to the Enrollment and Attendance bylaw, which would have permitted a student enrolled at a public school that does not sponsor a team sport to potentially play that sport at a public school located in a border public school district.