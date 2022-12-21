National Signing Day: Wayne’s Padilla, Tengesdahl make college choices official

The 24/7Sports Composite rankings put Padilla as the No. 6 player in Ohio. Tengesdahl is ranked No. 22.

When he was a freshman, Tengesdahl said he didn’t think he would be a college football player. Then he learned from those around him and began to realize he could play in college. Padilla is not surprised by his teammate’s rise.

“It’s just me and him battling every single summer, just competing with each other and getting each other better,” Padilla said. “Seeing me and him at high-level places like that it’s just amazing for us.”

Another Wayne player, wide receiver R.J. Mukes, did not sign. He said he remains committed to Ball State and will sign in February. Players have this week to sign or wait until the next signing period begins Feb. 1.

Lakota West safety Malik Hartford, the state’s fourth-ranked player, and Lakota East offensive lineman Austin Siereveld, ranked seventh, also signed with the Buckeyes.

Northmont’s Nigel Glover, a defensive back, signed with Northwestern. Other schools continued to show interest even though he only played in this season’s first five games.

Miamisburg tight end Jackson McGohan was a long-time commit to Cincinnati, but changed his mind after Fickell left. McGohan reopened his recruiting and signed with LSU. He made 52 receptions for 941 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Springfield’s Anthony Brown was the highest-rated receiver in Ohio and No. 12 player overall. He stayed with his commitment and signed with Kentucky. He caught 83 passes for 1,626 yards and 20 touchdowns to help the Wildcats finish as Division I runners-up for the second straight season.

Also signing from Springfield were receiver Shawn Thigpen with Bowling Green and linebacker Javian Norman with Eastern Michigan.

Linebacker Joseph Jean-Louis, one of the leaders of Centerville’s defense, signed with Iowa State. He was previously committed to Western Michigan until a coaching change. Elks running back Emable Wakilongo was previously committed to Bowling Green. He did not sign.

Other players signing were Miamisburg running back Christian Davis with Ball State; Fairmont defensive lineman Dalton Gustwiller with Western Michigan; Stebbins receiver Adrian Norton with Akron; Springboro offensive lineman Matthew Appel with Navy; Tippecanoe kicker Jackson Kleather with Bowling Green.