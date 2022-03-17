NCAA Tournament: Dayton women rout DePaul to advance

Dayton shot 13-of-23 from 3-point range.

Dayton led in every quarter and saw its lead swell to as many as 33 points. The Flyers were strong defensively, too, and held a Blue Demons team that averages 88.3 points per game to 57.

While it didn’t factor much into the result, freshman phenom Aneesah Morrow led DePaul with a double-double, 28 points and 17 rebounds. She accounted for 49 percent of the team’s points.

Dayton advances to play sixth-seeded Georgia on Friday at Hilton Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Georgia enters tournament play with a 20-9 record and early-season wins over NC State and Notre Dame. Dayton and Georgia played in the same early-season tournament as the Flyers in Daytona Beach, but did not square off.

Georgia and Dayton will meet for the first time in school history on Friday.

FRIDAY’S GAME

Dayton vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN News