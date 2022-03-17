NCAA Tournament: Dayton women rout DePaul to advance

AMES, Iowa — The roars from Dayton’s bench began before the shot fell through. Everybody knew.
Each time a Flyer in white would fire away a 3-point shot, it became nearly a given.
The basket inside Hilton Coliseum felt five times wider. Dayton had a little magic touch, too, and the 3-point celebrations were aplenty.
Dayton saw the shots fall from deep early and never looked back. A first-quarter surge in which Dayton made 7-of-9 shots sparked a barrage and an eventual rout. The lead only grew against fellow No. 11 seed DePaul, and the Flyers (26-5) waltzed away with a 88-57 win in a First Four game of the NCAA tournament Wednesday night.
Dayton buried DePaul by way of its three-headed attack. Makira Cook, Erin Whalen and Jenna Giacone have led the Flyers all season, and that didn’t change under the postseason lights. It only elevated to another level. Whalen paced Dayton with 25 points, but Giacone didn’t fall far behind with 21 — all due to her near-perfect night from beyond the arc. Cook, who had a scoring run to open the game, topped her season average with 16.
Dayton shot 13-of-23 from 3-point range.
Dayton led in every quarter and saw its lead swell to as many as 33 points. The Flyers were strong defensively, too, and held a Blue Demons team that averages 88.3 points per game to 57.
While it didn’t factor much into the result, freshman phenom Aneesah Morrow led DePaul with a double-double, 28 points and 17 rebounds. She accounted for 49 percent of the team’s points.
Dayton advances to play sixth-seeded Georgia on Friday at Hilton Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Georgia enters tournament play with a 20-9 record and early-season wins over NC State and Notre Dame. Dayton and Georgia played in the same early-season tournament as the Flyers in Daytona Beach, but did not square off.
Georgia and Dayton will meet for the first time in school history on Friday.
FRIDAY’S GAME
Dayton vs. Georgia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN News
