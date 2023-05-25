Nelson’s two-run HR propels Dragons

Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty worked four innings, allowing just two base runners and no runs. He threw 52 pitches including 38 strikes, allowing two hits, no walks, with four strikeouts to lower his earned run average to 0.75 in 12 innings on the year.

Petty left the game with a 2-0 lead after the Dragons got the scoring started in the second inning. Austin Hendrick drilled a double to the fence with one out, went to third on Tyler Callihan’s single to left, and a wild pitch brought in Hendrick and moved Callihan to second. Michael Trautwein delivered a two-out, run-scoring single to bring in Callihan.