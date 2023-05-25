Nelson’s two-run HR propels Dragons

Mat Nelson hit a two-run home run and four Dayton pitchers combined to allow only five hits as the Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 4-1 on Wednesday afternoon. The Dragons and Cubs have split the first two games of the series in South Bend, Indiana.
Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty worked four innings, allowing just two base runners and no runs. He threw 52 pitches including 38 strikes, allowing two hits, no walks, with four strikeouts to lower his earned run average to 0.75 in 12 innings on the year.
Petty left the game with a 2-0 lead after the Dragons got the scoring started in the second inning. Austin Hendrick drilled a double to the fence with one out, went to third on Tyler Callihan’s single to left, and a wild pitch brought in Hendrick and moved Callihan to second. Michael Trautwein delivered a two-out, run-scoring single to bring in Callihan.
The Dragons added two more runs in the sixth inning. Austin Callahan doubled down the right field line with one out, and Nelson followed with a long home run to left field to make it 4-0.
THURSDAY’S GAME
Dayton at South Bend, 7:05 p.m., 980
