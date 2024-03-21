Nevada’s Alford coaches against Dayton for third time

“I knew about Dayton a lot,” Alford said Wednesday during a press conference at the Delta Center, “but didn’t really become familiar with it until ‘84.”

That was year Alford played for Knight with the U.S. Olympic team. Don Donoher, Dayton’s winningest coach, was an assistant on Knight’s staff. Alford reconnected with Donoher last year when Nevada played in the First Four at UD Arena.

“It was great getting to see Coach,” Alford said, “and spend some time with Coach when I was there for the tournament last year. Just incredible respect for Coach Donoher, what he’s meant not just for the university but what he’s done for the game of basketball over his entire lifetime.”

Alford and Nevada, the No. 10 seed in the West Region, play Dayton at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the NCAA tournament. It will be the third time Alford has coached against Dayton.

• On Jan. 1, 2010, when Alford was at New Mexico, his team beat Dayton 68-66 in Albuquerque, N.M.

• The following season, on Jan. 1, 2011, Dayton beat Alford and New Mexico 76-73 in double overtime at UD Arena.