New Bremen rolls to first state football championship

Hunter Schaefer led the New Bremen rushing attack with 101 yards on 15 carries and Hays finished 5-for-6 passing with one TD.

The New Bremen defense had a strong effort, holding Warren JFK to 133 total yards of offense.

It marked the 36th football state title for the Midwest Athletic Conference.

The MAC will have a chance to add another state title when Coldwater takes on New Middletown Springfield in the Division VI state championship on Sunday.