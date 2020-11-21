X

New Bremen rolls to first state football championship

New Bremen quarterback Mitchell Hays (14) and offensive lineman Mason Kuck during Friday's Division VII state championship game at Massillon. OHSAA PHOTO
New Bremen quarterback Mitchell Hays (14) and offensive lineman Mason Kuck during Friday's Division VII state championship game at Massillon. OHSAA PHOTO

Sports | 29 minutes ago
By Travis Erickson, Staff Writer

New Bremen pulled away in the second half to earn the school’s first state championship Friday in a 31-0 win over Warren JFK in the Division VII final Friday at Massillo’s Tiger Stadium.

Hunter Schaefer broke the scoreless tie in the second quarter with a 39-yard scamper and New Bremen headed into the half with a 7-0 advantage.

In the third quarter New Bremen added 17 more points to put the game out of reach.

Mitchell Hays scored on a 1-yard un, Owen Gabel tacked on a 20-yard field goal and David Homan added a 45-yard punt return for a score.

Dan Homan caught a 19-yard TD pass from Hays to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Hunter Schaefer led the New Bremen rushing attack with 101 yards on 15 carries and Hays finished 5-for-6 passing with one TD.

The New Bremen defense had a strong effort, holding Warren JFK to 133 total yards of offense.

It marked the 36th football state title for the Midwest Athletic Conference.

The MAC will have a chance to add another state title when Coldwater takes on New Middletown Springfield in the Division VI state championship on Sunday.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.