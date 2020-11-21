New Bremen rolls to first state football championship

New Bremen pulled away in the second half to earn the school’s first state championship Friday in a 31-0 win over Warren JFK in the Division VII final Friday at Massillo’s Tiger Stadium.
Hunter Schaefer broke the scoreless tie in the second quarter with a 39-yard scamper and New Bremen headed into the half with a 7-0 advantage.
In the third quarter New Bremen added 17 more points to put the game out of reach.
Mitchell Hays scored on a 1-yard un, Owen Gabel tacked on a 20-yard field goal and David Homan added a 45-yard punt return for a score.
Dan Homan caught a 19-yard TD pass from Hays to cap the scoring in the fourth quarter.
Hunter Schaefer led the New Bremen rushing attack with 101 yards on 15 carries and Hays finished 5-for-6 passing with one TD.
The New Bremen defense had a strong effort, holding Warren JFK to 133 total yards of offense.
It marked the 36th football state title for the Midwest Athletic Conference.
The MAC will have a chance to add another state title when Coldwater takes on New Middletown Springfield in the Division VI state championship on Sunday.