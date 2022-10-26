New organization, Dayton 6th, will support Dayton basketball players in NIL era

The Cincinnati Bearcats have the Cincy NIL Club, which “allows fans to donate directly to financially support 75-plus Cincinnati football players.” In the Atlantic 10 Conference, there’s the Massachusetts Collective, which launched last week. Toledo launched the first Mid-American Conference collective, Friends of Rocky, in June.

Roberts is on the Dayton 6th board with former Flyers George Janky and Keith Waleskowski. Matt Farrell, a former UD staff member during the Brian Gregory years, is the director of the organization. Local attorney Tom Whalen, an avid Dayton fan, is the community advisory.

The Dayton 6th website explains its mission.

“Our goal is clear — we must continue to make the Flyers a destination program for student-athletes from across the country and the world,” the website reads. “The landscape of college basketball has changed and the introduction of name, image and likeness (NIL) compensation to student-athletes has proven to be one of the most significant changes in college athletics history (and we are only at the beginning). In its brief history, NIL has become one of the primary influences on the student-athlete experience at every school across the country. We must face the new realities of college sports and remain an elite basketball program amid the current, hyper-competitive environment.”

On the website, fans can purchase a “ticket” for $50, $100, $200 or more. The first 1,000 fans who purchase a ticket will be mailed a Dayton 6th sticker.

“Your purchase of a ‘ticket’ through Dayton 6th is NOT an actual ticket to an event — live or otherwise,” the website explains. “The word ‘ticket’; is used by Dayton 6th to tie your financial contribution to the longstanding history of the Flyer Faithful and their support of the men’s basketball program through ticket sales (and more recently, women’s basketball which continues to rank at the top of the Atlantic 10). This decade-long tradition extends back to the days where the Flyer Faithful packed the on-campus Fieldhouse to watch the nationally ranked Flyers of the 1950s and 1960s. Your ticket provides Dayton 6th the opportunity to compensate the men’s and women’s players for a variety of community engagements throughout the 2022-2023 basketball season.”

Roberts sees Dayton 6th as an easier avenue for fans to get involved in the NIL era.

“The Dayton fans and community are always going to be a part of the Dayton basketball teams,” Roberts said, “and this is just an extra connection that can really draw them even closer to the players there.”