Newcomers arrive just in time for Reds’ worst loss of season

“They traded for me to pitch in games,” Bradley said, “and that’s what I’m here to do. I know the people in Arizona will back this up. I don’t care if I pitch the ninth inning or the second inning. I want to pitch in games that matter. I want to pitch in games to help our team win. That’s what I’m here to do.”

Bradley was with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Los Angeles for a series against the Dodgers when he was traded Monday, while Goodwin was with the Los Angeles Angels for a home game against the Seattle Mariners.

Bradley and Goodwin flew to Cincinnati together on Tuesday, rode to the airport, met with Bell and the training staff, said hello to their new teammates, showered and then got ready for the game.

Goodwin went 1-for-3 in his Reds debut.

“It’s nuts,” Goodwin said. “Waking up at 7 o’clock this morning, you may not think you’re going to get three bats, but just getting here, settling in, getting my feet wet was a good thing. I look forward to getting more at-bats in the future.”

Goodwin was in the starting lineup, batting sixth and playing center field for the final game of the three-game series against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Goodwin is a career .250 hitter in 11 games at Great American Ball Park with three home runs and nine RBIs. He hit a grand slam against the Reds in Cincinnati when he was with the Washington Nationals in 2018.

“I’ve got a lot of good memories in this ballpark,” Goodwin said. “They’ve all been on the opposite side, but at this point, it’s a great time to turn that around and bring something to the home team.”