NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals select Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. with sixth overall pick

Paris Johnson Jr. is headed west to begin his NFL career.
The Arizona Cardinals used the No. 6 pick in the draft to pick the Ohio State left tackle.
He became the first offensive lineman drafted and the second Buckeye after quarterback C.J. Stroud was taken second by the Houston Texans.
The Cincinnati native was an All-American last season and seemed to move up draft boards as the event drew closer.
