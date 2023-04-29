NFL draft: Browns’ first pick is wide receiver in third round

Desperate to find a franchise quarterback after so many failed attempts, Cleveland sent its 2023 first-rounder and two more (2022 and 2024) to Houston last year in the trade for Watson.

The all-in move has yet to pay off after Watson was suspended 11 games last season by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy. He was accused of sexual harassment and assault by two dozen women in Texas.

To get Watson some receiving help, the Browns dealt their second-round pick (No. 42) to the New York Jets in March for the speedy Moore. Cleveland also got back the 74th selection in the deal and used it for Tillman.

Usually, a team picking so deep would be established, perhaps a Super Bowl winner or one coming off a deep postseason.

That’s certainly not the Browns, who went 7-10 last season as their defense struggled.

Cleveland focused on fixing that side of the ball in the offseason, first hiring coordinator Jim Schwartz and then signing several free agents, including run-stopping tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and safety Juan Thornhill, who won a Super Bowl last season with Kansas City.