NFL Draft: Chicago Bears pick Ohio State’s Justin Fields

After serving as the backup quarterback at Georgia his freshman year, the five-star prospect transferred to Ohio State and won the starting job in 2019.

At Ohio State, he completed 396 of 579 passes for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also ran for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fields is the second Ohio State quarterback drafted in the first round in the past three years, joining Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Prior to Haskins, the last Ohio State QB taken in the first round was Art Schlichter in 1982, and the most-recent Big Ten first-round QB was Kerry Collins of Penn State in 1995.

The first Ohio State QB to play solely for head coach Ryan Day, Fields will hope to break a long string of disappointment for Buckeye signal-callers in the NFL.

Fields is the 17th Ohio State quarterback to be drafted in the common era (since 1967).

None have had a long run of sustained success at quarterback, and Mike Tomczak, Kent Graham and St. Henry’s Bobby Hoying are the only ones to spend more than three seasons in the league as a quarterback.