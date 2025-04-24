NFL Draft: How to watch tonight and potential Bengals and Browns targets

Colorado’s two-way star, Travis Hunter, and his quarterback teammate Shedeur Sanders, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, Michigan’s Mason Graham and LSU’s Will Campbell are all expected to be among the early picks.

The Cincinnati Bengals will likely look for help on the offensive and defensive lines at No. 17.

The three-day draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., which is the home of the Green Bay Packers.

Here are a few things to know about the upcoming draft:

When is the NFL draft?

The first round will be held today beginning at 8 p.m.

The second and third rounds are on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.

The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday beginning at noon.

How do I watch the NFL draft?

All three days will be televised on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

Who will be the top picks in the NFL draft?

Ward and Sanders are the top quarterback prospects, though they won’t necessarily be the first two picks like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels in 2024 and Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud in 2023.

Carter and Hunter are also highly rated prospects, meaning that a non-QB could theoretically be the No. 1 overall selection for the first time since defensive end Travon Walker was the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.

Who could the Cincinnati Bengals pick at No. 17?

The Cincinnati Bengals currently have sixth picks in the 2025 NFL draft, including:

Round 1: No. 17 (17 overall).

Round 2: No. 17 (49 overall).

Round 3: No. 17 (81 overall).

Round 4: No. 17 (119 overall).

Round 5: No. 17 (153 overall).

Round 6: No. 17 (193 overall).

The franchise traded its seventh round pick in this year’s draft for Khalil Herbert, who was acquired from the Bears last season.

Defense is likely the priority for the Bengals at No. 17. Bengals GM Duke Tobin told reporters the team must “elevate” the defense and that likely starts tonight.

Analysts believe the Bengals could take Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell or Georgia safety Nick Emmanwori. Other options include Georgia safety Malaki Starks.

Here are five things to know about how the Bengals may approach tonight’s draft.

When do the Cleveland Browns pick in the 2025 NFL draft?

The Cleveland Browns have the following picks:

Round 1: No. 2 (2 overall).

Round 2: No. 1 (33 overall)

Round 3: No. 3 (67 overall) and No. 30 (94 overall)

Round 4: No. 2 (104 overall)

Round 6: No. 3 (179 overall), No. 16 (193 overall), No. 24 (200 overall) and No. 40 (216 overall)

Round 7: No. 39 (255 overall)

The Browns could go a number of different routes in tonight’s draft. Hunter, Carter and Sanders are all options at No. 2.

Hunter could be a two-way player for the Browns, or Cleveland could line up Carter next to Myles Garrett to form a dominant pass rush duo.

With the recent signing of Joe Flacco, the Browns may opt to wait on finding their quarterback of the future or find one in the later rounds.

What is the order for the first round of the NFL draft?

Here’s a look at today’s first round as of Wednesday, April 23:

Round 1

1. Tennessee Titans

2. Cleveland Browns

3. New York Giants

4. New England Patriots

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Las Vegas Raiders

7. New York Jets

8. Carolina Panthers

9. New Orleans Saints

10. Chicago Bears

11. San Francisco 49ers

12. Dallas Cowboys

13. Miami Dolphins

14. Indianapolis Colts

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Arizona Cardinals

17. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Seattle Seahawks

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Los Angeles Chargers

23. Green Bay Packers

24. Minnesota Vikings

25. Houston Texans

26. Los Angeles Rams

27. Baltimore Ravens

28. Detroit Lions

29. Washington Commanders

30. Buffalo Bills

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Philadelphia Eagles