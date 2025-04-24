NFL Draft: How to watch tonight and potential Bengals and Browns targets

The NFL draft kicks off tonight and Miami quarterback Cam Ward is still the overwhelming favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.
After that, there should be a lot more intrigue — including who the Cleveland Browns will pick at No. 2.
Colorado’s two-way star, Travis Hunter, and his quarterback teammate Shedeur Sanders, Penn State’s Abdul Carter, Michigan’s Mason Graham and LSU’s Will Campbell are all expected to be among the early picks.
The Cincinnati Bengals will likely look for help on the offensive and defensive lines at No. 17.
The three-day draft will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc., which is the home of the Green Bay Packers.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Here are a few things to know about the upcoming draft:
When is the NFL draft?
The first round will be held today beginning at 8 p.m.
The second and third rounds are on Friday beginning at 7 p.m.
The fourth through seventh rounds are on Saturday beginning at noon.
How do I watch the NFL draft?
All three days will be televised on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.
Who will be the top picks in the NFL draft?
Ward and Sanders are the top quarterback prospects, though they won’t necessarily be the first two picks like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels in 2024 and Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud in 2023.
Carter and Hunter are also highly rated prospects, meaning that a non-QB could theoretically be the No. 1 overall selection for the first time since defensive end Travon Walker was the top pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Who could the Cincinnati Bengals pick at No. 17?
The Cincinnati Bengals currently have sixth picks in the 2025 NFL draft, including:
Round 1: No. 17 (17 overall).
Round 2: No. 17 (49 overall).
Round 3: No. 17 (81 overall).
Round 4: No. 17 (119 overall).
Round 5: No. 17 (153 overall).
Round 6: No. 17 (193 overall).
The franchise traded its seventh round pick in this year’s draft for Khalil Herbert, who was acquired from the Bears last season.
Defense is likely the priority for the Bengals at No. 17. Bengals GM Duke Tobin told reporters the team must “elevate” the defense and that likely starts tonight.
Analysts believe the Bengals could take Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell or Georgia safety Nick Emmanwori. Other options include Georgia safety Malaki Starks.
Here are five things to know about how the Bengals may approach tonight’s draft.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
When do the Cleveland Browns pick in the 2025 NFL draft?
The Cleveland Browns have the following picks:
Round 1: No. 2 (2 overall).
Round 2: No. 1 (33 overall)
Round 3: No. 3 (67 overall) and No. 30 (94 overall)
Round 4: No. 2 (104 overall)
Round 6: No. 3 (179 overall), No. 16 (193 overall), No. 24 (200 overall) and No. 40 (216 overall)
Round 7: No. 39 (255 overall)
The Browns could go a number of different routes in tonight’s draft. Hunter, Carter and Sanders are all options at No. 2.
Hunter could be a two-way player for the Browns, or Cleveland could line up Carter next to Myles Garrett to form a dominant pass rush duo.
With the recent signing of Joe Flacco, the Browns may opt to wait on finding their quarterback of the future or find one in the later rounds.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
What is the order for the first round of the NFL draft?
Here’s a look at today’s first round as of Wednesday, April 23:
Round 1
1. Tennessee Titans
2. Cleveland Browns
3. New York Giants
4. New England Patriots
5. Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Las Vegas Raiders
7. New York Jets
8. Carolina Panthers
9. New Orleans Saints
10. Chicago Bears
11. San Francisco 49ers
12. Dallas Cowboys
13. Miami Dolphins
14. Indianapolis Colts
15. Atlanta Falcons
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Cincinnati Bengals
18. Seattle Seahawks
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Los Angeles Chargers
23. Green Bay Packers
24. Minnesota Vikings
25. Houston Texans
26. Los Angeles Rams
27. Baltimore Ravens
28. Detroit Lions
29. Washington Commanders
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Kansas City Chiefs
32. Philadelphia Eagles