NFL Draft: Who did the Bengals select on Day 3?

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
16 minutes ago
The Bengals decided to double up at linebacker to kick off Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

After surprising with the selection of 24-year-old linebacker Demetrius Knight in the second round Friday, the Bengals added Barrett Carter, a three-year starter at Clemson, to the mix with their fourth-round pick at No. 119 overall.

Carter rarely came off the field and was described by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler as “one of the best open-field pursuit defenders in this draft class.” A speedy and physical athlete, he shows real sideline-to-sideline range and is a strong blitzer.

The 22-year-old produced 82 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2024, finishing with 12.5 sacks and 31.5 tackles for loss in four years.

