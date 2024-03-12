NFL Free Agency: Cleveland Browns sign Lakota West grad

Former Vikings LB Jordan Hicks is signing a 2-year, $8 million deal with the Browns, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

A nine-year veteran, the 31-year-old Hicks won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February 2018.

Browns backers who are also Ohio State fans of a certain age are likely to be familiar with the name.

He was the No. 1-rated linebacker in the country, Ohio’s top prospect and the subject of a high-profile recruiting battle in 2010 when he spurned Ohio State in favor of Texas.

The five-star prospect went on to be a second-team All-American for the Longhorns before being selected in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Eagles.

Hicks has played 122 NFL games with 119 starts, including 13 last year for the Minnesota Vikings when he overcame a leg injury that required emergency surgery in the middle of the season.

The 6-foot-1, 236-pounder has been credited with 874 career tackles and 14.5 sacks with 13 interceptions and six fumbles forced in the NFL.

He spent four seasons with the Eagles, three with the Arizona Cardinals and the past two in Minnesota.