NFL Schedule: Bengals-Chiefs set for Week 17

The complete NFL schedule is set to be announced Thursday night, but CBS Sports announced Wednesday morning the date and time for the much-anticipated matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs will host the Bengals in a rematch of the past two AFC Championship games on Dec. 31 in the national game window at 4:25 p.m. on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ live stream. Both teams potentially could already have clinched a playoff berth by that Week 17 battle but the game could determine top seeds in the AFC.
Although the Bengals had won three meetings with the Chiefs in the 2022 calendar year, including the AFC Championship game that took Cincinnati to the Super Bowl to conclude the 2021 season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs came out on top in the conference championship this past season. Kansas City won, 23-20, on a field goal with three seconds left and went on to win Super Bowl LVII.
The Bengals are 17-14 all-time against the Chiefs, but each of the last four games, dating back to the Jan. 2, 2022, matchup in Cincinnati, have been decided by three points.
The full 2023 NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app. The Bengals’ home schedule includes nine regular-season games and one preseason game, as they are set to host the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks at Paycor Stadium during the regular season.Preseason opponents will additionally be announced on Thursday.
Single-game tickets will go on sale when the schedule is released. Fans can purchase tickets at Bengals.com or by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383.
About the Author