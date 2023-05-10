NFL Schedule: Bengals-Chiefs set for Week 17

The Chiefs will host the Bengals in a rematch of the past two AFC Championship games on Dec. 31 in the national game window at 4:25 p.m. on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ live stream. Both teams potentially could already have clinched a playoff berth by that Week 17 battle but the game could determine top seeds in the AFC.

Although the Bengals had won three meetings with the Chiefs in the 2022 calendar year, including the AFC Championship game that took Cincinnati to the Super Bowl to conclude the 2021 season, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs came out on top in the conference championship this past season. Kansas City won, 23-20, on a field goal with three seconds left and went on to win Super Bowl LVII.