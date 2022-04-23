dayton-daily-news logo
Ninth-inning rally lifts Dragons past Whitecaps

Sports
By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
50 minutes ago

Justice Thompson capped a three-run rally in the ninth inning with a bases-loaded single to break a tie and lift the Dayton Dragons to a 10-9 victory over West Michigan on Saturday afternoon at DayAir Ballpark.

The first-place Dragons (10-4) fell behind in the top of the ninth on Colt Keith’s two-run homer. The Dragons’ comeback started with Ashton Creal’s lead-off double. He later scored on a wild pitch. Alex McGarry singled in the tying run setting the stage for Thompson, who joined the Dragons Friday and got his first two hits in Dayton.

Dayton built a 7-4 lead on the strength of a two-run homer by Elly De La Cruz and solo shots by McGarry, his fifth of the season, and Garrett Wolforth. The Whitecaps (7-7) tied the score with a three-run sixth.

Reds starter Luis Castillo will start Sunday’s 1:05 p.m. game against West Michigan in his first rehab appearance.

