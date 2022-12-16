Northwestern Ohio at Wright State: What to know about Saturday’s game

BreakingNews
Bellbrook school board members get split verdict in tax levy criminal case
By Doug Harris, Contributing Writer
34 minutes ago

Who: Northwestern Ohio (4-8) at Wright State (5-6)

When: 3 p.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: ESPN+/980-AM

Series: Wright State leads 1-0

Coaches: Scott Nagy is 136-69 in his seventh year at Wright State and 546-309 in his 28th year overall. Caleb Williams (not the Heisman Trophy winner) is 47-98 in his sixth season as coach at Northwestern Ohio.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 So. C 10.3

Brandon Noel 6-8 Fr. F 11.6

Amari Davis 6-2 Sr. G 11.9

Tim Finke 6-6 Sr. G 9.3

Keaton Norris 6-0 So. G 3.5

Probable NW Ohio starters

Trevon Wells 6-4 Jr. F 11.5

Aden Brown 6-4 So. F 1.2

Biggz Johnson 6-0 So. G 18.0

Mohamad Kraidly 6-4 Jr. G 11.4

Cedric Delancy Jr. 6-2 Jr. G 5.0

About Wright State: Star guard Trey Calvin, averaging a team-high 16.9 points, was held out of the starting lineup for the third straight game in a 66-54 loss at Akron on Wednesday. The preseason second-team All-Horizon League selection has still been the top scorer in the last two games, getting 20 and 16 points. … The Raiders hosted Northwestern Ohio in 2018-19 and notched a 91-52 victory. … Braun, who is hitting 65.8% from the field, and Noel, shooting 62.5%, would both be in the top-25 players nationally in field-goal accuracy if they had enough attempts to qualify. … Davis is fighting a shooting slump. He was 1 of 9 for two points against Akron. He was 14 of 38 in the three games before that. … After scoring a combined 13 points on 6-of-23 shooting in his previous two games, Finke scored 11 against the Zips. He’s averaging 5.9 rebounds, second on the team to Noel’s 6.0 mark.

About NW Ohio: The Racers, who had a game Friday night against visiting Taylor University, snagged an 85-82 overtime win against Ohio Christian on Tuesday. Wells had 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting. … Based in Lima, the Racers had been an NAIA Division II program, but the NAIA went to one division beginning in 2020-21. … They haven’t had a winning record since going 18-13 in 2016-17. They went 11-19 last season and 0-16 in 2020-21. … They play in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference. Johnson earned all-league second-team and all-freshman team honors last season after averaging 13.5 points. Delancy made the all-defensive team. … The last Division I team they played was Toledo in 2021-22, and they lost, 106-36. When they play against the NCAA’s top division, the game is considered an exhibition, and the result only counts for their D-I host.

Next game: The Raiders conclude their non-league schedule by playing at rival Miami at 7 p.m. Thursday.

