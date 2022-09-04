dayton-daily-news logo
X

Notre Dame leads Ohio State 10-7 at halftime

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud throws a pass against Notre Dame in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Combined ShapeCaption
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud throws a pass against Notre Dame in the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff

Sports
By
1 hour ago

Notre Dame used a big play and a long drive to forge a three-point halftime lead at Ohio State on Saturday night.

The fifth-ranked Fighting Irish struck first with a 33-yard field goal by Blake Grupe that was set up by a 54-yard catch-and-run pass play from Tyler Buchner to Lorenzo Styles Jr. on the first play from scrimmage.

ExploreOSU-Notre Dame personal for pair of brothers in Springfield

Ohio State responded with a 31-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Emeka Egbuka, who had a man near him but hauled in a rope from Stroud and scampered into the end zone.

The Fighting Irish answered with an 87-yard drive that included 10 plays and took 5:10 off the clock.

Audric Estime finished the drive by diving in from a yard out, capping a drive that included a pair of third down conversions.

Ohio State had a chance to tie the game with :40 seconds left in the second quarter, but Noah Ruggles’ 39-yard field goal went wide left.

Buchner completed his first eight passes and finished the half 8 for 10 for 128 yards.

Stroud was 11 for 17 for 99 yards while running backs Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson combined for 56 yards on nine carries.

In Other News
1
Nagy seeing progress as Raiders go through offseason drills
2
Jefferson generates 4 TDs to power Arkansas past Cincinnati
3
Dayton rallies in third quarter to beat Robert Morris in opener
4
Alter grad shows poise on final drive in first game at Indiana
5
Scott intercepts two passes, returning one for TD, as Springfield...

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top