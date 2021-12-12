Nunge scores 31 to lift Xavier past Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Jack Nunge had a career-high 31 points plus 15 rebounds as Xavier easily defeated Cincinnati 83-63 on Saturday night.
Paul Scruggs had 14 points for Xavier (9-1), which won its fifth straight game. Adam Kunkel added 12 points.
Cincinnati scored 27 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
John Newman III had 14 points for the Bearcats (7-3). David DeJulius added 12 points. Jeremiah Davenport had 11 points.
In Other News
1
Liddell paces No. 21 Ohio State past No. 22 Wisconsin
2
Rice, outside shooting lead Wayne past Springboro
3
Virginia Tech, Dayton play for second time in three seasons
4
Uzomah calls Sunday’s matchup vs. 49ers as ‘must-win game’ for Bengals
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: New defensive coordinator to make nearly $2...