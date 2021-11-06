Oakwood standout embracing pressure as she aims for state cross country repeat

“I’ve never been part of a team sport, and I didn’t really think running was where you would get a team environment,” Hartman said. “But the last couple years has really taught me that. I’ve made by best friends through cross country.”

Last year’s team was paced by Hartman, fifth-place finisher Bella Butler and eighth-place finisher Hannah Moulton. Butler, a junior, is back and now ranked the No. 2 runner in the state, but Moulton graduated.

“I’m going to try to get second,” Butler said. “I just want to run my best race possible.”

Hartman and Butler could easily finish 1-2 as they have all season. The team, which is ranked ninth in the state on milesplit.com, got the third and final state qualifying position at last Saturday’s regional meet in Troy.

After Hartman and Butler finish, they will be watching for and rooting on young teammates Katy Butler, a junior, and sophomores Neave Lynch, Gabriella Kimbrough, Floey Biteau and Sarah Connell. They usually run in a pack for most of the race. At regionals they finished within 54 seconds of each other.

“Our team is peaking for state,” Hartman said. “We’re trying to place as high as we can, so I think we can do a lot better than we’re currently ranked.”

The team atmosphere means Butler is content to run second to her teammate. She has known Hartman since she was a seventh-grader on the junior high track team.

“I’ve always really looked up to Grace from when I was in seventh grade doing track – ‘Oh, my gosh. It’s Grace Hartman’ – because she’s always been so fast. I’m really honored to be on the same team with her and run with her all the time. I’m definitely motivated by that.”

Butler has long understood the team dynamic. She has played in the Oakwood field hockey program since seventh grade. She is one of the team’s top scorers and played both sports this fall until the field hockey team lost in state tournament play last week.

“It’s really fun because I love both sports,” Butler said. “Cross country’s really a team sport and everyone doing the best they can. I don’t really get competitive with my teammates because it’s just a team effort. If everyone does individually their best, then that’s all that matters.”

Hartman and Butler, even though they know how they will probably finish in the same order as always, are rooting hard for each other at state.

“I want Grace to win,” Butler said. “She absolutely can, and she’s been working really hard for this.”

They won’t see much of each other during the race. Hartman sets the pace from the start. Butler runs with the pack and works her way up to second in the final mile of the 3.1-mile race.

“I want her to go out from the gun,” Hartman said. “I think I have even more confidence in Bella sometimes than she does. We’re just trying to run fast times, and we want the best for each other at every point. No matter what season, what race, that’s just part of being a team.”

State cross country qualifiers

Division I boys

Centerville

Coach: Casey Clark

Troy Region: 5th

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 8

Springboro

Coach: Chad Adams

Troy Region: 3rd

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 19

Area runners ranked in Milesplit.com Division I top 50

No. 5 Connor Boring, Centerville, Sr.; No. 8 Seth Elking, Miamisburg, Sr.; No. 16 Innocent Ntwali, Miamisburg, Jr.; No. 29 Keegan Freyhof, Springboro, Sr.; No. 32 Keegan Souhan, Beavercreek, Sr.; No. 38 Dillon Wooten, Fairmont, Jr.

Division I girls

Centerville

Coach: David Dobson

Troy Region: 4th

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 4

Beavercreek

Coach: Howard Russ

Troy Region: 2nd

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 6

Lebanon

Coach: Mark Bierkan

Troy Region: 5th

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 14

Area runners ranked in Milesplit.com Division I top 50

No. 4 Mia Robillard (defending state champion), Centerville, Jr.; No. 11 Abby Drosdak, Northmont, Jr.; No. 29 Grace Dailey, Beavercreek, Sr.; No. 37 Cara Mooney, Springboro, Jr.; No. 41 Keely Moore, Springboro, Jr.

Division II boys

Dayton Carroll

Coach: John Agnew

Troy Region: 1st

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 3

Dayton Oakwood

Coach: Alex Brouhard

Troy Region: 3rd

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 9

Area runners ranked in Milesplit.com Division II top 50

No. 6 Jack Agnew, Carroll, Jr.; No. 28 Seth Tivakaran, Carroll, Jr.

Division II girls

Waynesville

Coach: Jimmy Barton

Troy Region: 1st

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 6

Tippecanoe

Coach: Byron Kimmel

Troy Region: 2nd

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 8

Oakwood

Coach: Alex Brouhard

Troy Region: 3rd

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 9

Area runners ranked in Milesplit.com Division II top 50

No. 1 Grace Hartman (defending state champion), Oakwood, Sr.; No. 2 Bella Butler, Oakwood, Jr.; No. 12 Samantha Erbach, Waynesville, So.; No. 15 Annie Sinning, Tippecanoe, Sr.

Division III boys

Fort Loramie

Coach: Dennis Prenger

Troy Region: 1st

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 4

Botkins

Coach: Ryan Gutman

Troy Region: 2nd

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 6

Anna

Coach: Dean Stewart

Troy Region: 4th

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 17

Area runners ranked in Milesplit.com Division III top 50

No. 2 Hayden Schmidt, Anna, Sr.; No. 17 Colin Gasson, Fort Loramie, Sr.; No. 13 Colten Gasson, Fort Loramie, Sr.; No. 21 Alex Albers, Minster, Sr.; No. 24 Kellen Reichert, Jackson Center, Jr.; No. 35 Asher Long, Covington, So; No. 36 Caleb Sultan, Cedarville, Jr.; No. 46 Ben Rodriguez, Legacy Christian Academy, So.

Division III girls

Minster

Coach: Jessie Magoto

Tiffin Region: 1st

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 1

Fort Loramie

Coach: Dennis Prenger

Troy Region: 2nd

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 5

Anna

Coach: Dean Stewart

Troy Region: 4th

Milesplit.com state rank: No. 11

Area runners ranked in Milesplit.com Division III top 50

No. 12 Margaret Hemmelgarn, Minster, So.; No. 18 Taylor Roth, Minster, Jr.; No. 30 Claire Rethman, Fort Loramie, Sr.; No. 34 Chaney Cedarleaf, Minster, So.; No. 42 Isabella Ferriman, Dayton Christian, So.; No. 44 Haley Alig, Coldwater, Sr.