Oakwood’s Butler doubles at D-II regionals; Brookville boys win team title

Chaminade Julienne was second in the boys 4x100 relay.

Division III: Seniors Justin Richards of Anna, Kellen Reichert of Jackson Center and Colton Reese of Versailles each won two events in the region meet at Troy on Friday, and Maddy Merritt of Legacy Christian and Taylor Roth and sophomore Keri Heckman of Minster will compete in three events at the state meet.

Richards won the 100 (10.87) to add to his long jump win on Wednesday. He will also compete at state on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Both teams placed second. Reichert won the 1,600 (4:20.15) and the 3,200 (9:27.52). Reese won the 110 hurdles (14.74) and the 300 hurdles (39.8) and will compete on the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.

Merritt won the 200 (25.56) and the 400 (56.43) and placed fourth in the 100. Roth won the 800 (2:15.83) and will run on the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams. The Minster girls won all four relays to power their way to the team title. Heckman ran legs in the 4x200, 4x100 and 4x400 races. Marion Local won the boys title.

Dixie junior Sierra Brinson matched her Wednesday win in the shot put with a win in the discus (127-3). Botkins sophomore Alaina Mann won the 1,600 (5:11.87) and 3,200 (11:26.07). Fort Recovery junior Mara Pearson won the long jump (18-2.75).

Cedarville senior Caleb Sultan continued to dominate the 800 (1:54.98). He has the second best time in the state this season in Division III and sixth-best regardless of division. Other boys winners were Twin Valley South junior Colton Bishop in the 200 (22.34), Fort Loramie senior Ryan Hoelscher in the high jump (6-1) and St. Henry senior Dustin Quinter in the shot put (56-6.5). Marion Local won the 4x400 relay.