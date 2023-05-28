Oakwood’s Butler doubles at D-II regionals; Brookville boys win team title

Oakwood senior Bella Butler continued her quest for state championships in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races with victories in both races at Saturday’s Division II region meet at Piqua High School.
Butler, who won the state cross country title in the fall, won the 1,600 in 4 minutes, 52.46 seconds and the 3,200 in 10:55.66. She is ranked No. 1 in the state in both events. She will also compete at state next Friday and Saturday at Ohio State on the 4x400 relay team, which placed third. As a team, Oakwood placed third behind Bellefontaine and Ottawa-Glandorf.
Brookville claimed the boys title by 49-43 over Carroll led by a series of runner-up finishes and a victory in the 4x100 relay. Sophomore Coy Hyre placed second in the 100 and 200, senior Tim Davis was second in the 300 hurdles and junior Kory Davis was second in the 110 hurdles. All three are on the 4x100 team, and Kory Davis runs on the third-place 4x200 relay.
Carroll was led by two winners: senior Seth Tivakaran in the 800 (1:55.89) and junior Logan Arnold in the 1,600 (4:23.61). Dunbar was sixth behind junior Dai’Vontay Young’s victory in the 110 hurdles (14.4) and third in the 100. Senior Keshaun Golden added a fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Girls runners-up were Waynesville junior Samantha Erbach in the 1,600 and 800, Northridge senior Leeyah Samuels in the 300 hurdles, Oakwood freshman Delaney Cahill in the 3,200, Oakwood senior Bella Horne in the 100 hurdles and Valley View in the 4x400 relay.
Chaminade Julienne was second in the boys 4x100 relay.
Division III: Seniors Justin Richards of Anna, Kellen Reichert of Jackson Center and Colton Reese of Versailles each won two events in the region meet at Troy on Friday, and Maddy Merritt of Legacy Christian and Taylor Roth and sophomore Keri Heckman of Minster will compete in three events at the state meet.
Richards won the 100 (10.87) to add to his long jump win on Wednesday. He will also compete at state on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams. Both teams placed second. Reichert won the 1,600 (4:20.15) and the 3,200 (9:27.52). Reese won the 110 hurdles (14.74) and the 300 hurdles (39.8) and will compete on the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams.
Merritt won the 200 (25.56) and the 400 (56.43) and placed fourth in the 100. Roth won the 800 (2:15.83) and will run on the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams. The Minster girls won all four relays to power their way to the team title. Heckman ran legs in the 4x200, 4x100 and 4x400 races. Marion Local won the boys title.
Dixie junior Sierra Brinson matched her Wednesday win in the shot put with a win in the discus (127-3). Botkins sophomore Alaina Mann won the 1,600 (5:11.87) and 3,200 (11:26.07). Fort Recovery junior Mara Pearson won the long jump (18-2.75).
Cedarville senior Caleb Sultan continued to dominate the 800 (1:54.98). He has the second best time in the state this season in Division III and sixth-best regardless of division. Other boys winners were Twin Valley South junior Colton Bishop in the 200 (22.34), Fort Loramie senior Ryan Hoelscher in the high jump (6-1) and St. Henry senior Dustin Quinter in the shot put (56-6.5). Marion Local won the 4x400 relay.
About the Author