Offense keeping Reds close to .500 as pitchers struggle

“We’re still figuring out who we are,” Castellanos said. “It’s just ongoing, but I think that as a unit we’re headed in the right direction. We’re becoming more familiar with one another, and our consistency is just continuing to become more and more steady.”

While Reds pitchers have struggled, producing a 4.97 ERA that ranks 27th out of 30 teams, and the relievers in particular haven’t performed well, compiling the second-worst ERA (5.76) in baseball, the offense has been the game’s best. Here are three standout stats.

1. Home runs: 43

The Reds lead baseball in home runs. The Atlanta Braves (40) are the only other team with 40 or more home runs. The Reds are on pace to hit 257. That would be a franchise record. They set the previous record of 227 in 2019.

Castellanos leads the Reds with nine home runs. He’s tied with Ronald Acuna, of the Atlanta Braves, Kris Bryant, of the Cubs, and J.D. Martinez, of the Boston Red Sox, for the big-league lead.

“Everybody steps to the plate, looking to do damage,” Castellanos said. “Not just to take a walk or get a single. Everybody’s out there to hit the ball hard and swinging the bat with bad intentions.”

2. Runs scored: 151

The Reds are averaging 5.59 runs per game. They also lead baseball in that category. They have scored 10 or more runs six times.

The Reds have produced at the plate as a team despite a slow start by Eugenio Suarez, who’s hitting .149 with five home runs and 12 RBIs. He went 3-for-5 Sunday, raising hopes that maybe he has turned the corner. It was only his second multi-hit game of the season.

“It was great to see,” manager David Bell said. “He’s had a tough month. A lot of great players have tough months. Not that it’s going to get any easier, but I think he’s keeping it in perspective and going out and competing. He definitely came through and helped us win that game today. He looked good at the plate, too.”

3. Catchers’ batting average: .337

The Reds rank second in baseball in batting average by their catchers. Tucker Barnhart is hitting .306 (19 for 62) in 21 games. Tyler Stephenson is hitting .364 (16 for 44) in 17 games.