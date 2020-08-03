Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: Decision on contact sports ‘coming out shortly’

Along with requiring all players and team staff members to be tested no more than 72 hours prior to a competition, the order also bans spectators at contact sporting events — unlike non-contact sports such as baseball where fans have been allowed for much of the summer as long as they adhere to social distancing guidelines and take other precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Since the order as it stands applies to all levels of sports, it would preclude college football teams such as Ohio State, Cincinnati and Miami and pro sports teams including the Bengals and Browns from hosting fans in even a limited capacity, but DeWine indicated no such decision has been made yet.

“I can just tell from my emails and text, a lot of people thought this was a brand new,” he said. “They thought it was brand new, and they thought it was final, and it’s neither. So that’s all. It’s neither final, nor is it brand new. It just continues until we get to the point where we’re able to make a decision about contact sports for example.”

The status of fall sports in Ohio has been in question in recent weeks as the number of coronavirus cases have gone up in the state and coaches, administrators, players and parents await a final word on what will be allowed or possible from local, regional and state perspectives.

Some local conferences have announced plans to play only against each other, and some districts have suspended sports.

“People can continue to do what they’ve been doing as far as getting ready for the seasons, but I know this is on the internet and other places just being reported as a big change,” DeWine said. “There was no change, and we’ll be coming out shortly with a decision about where we go in regards to sports in Ohio. Of course, you know schools are making their own decision, but I’m talking about overall guidance.”