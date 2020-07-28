Ohio Stadium to be no more than 20 percent full in 2020

Ohio State University told season-ticket holders Ohio Stadium will be filled to no more than 20 percent of capacity in the 2020 season. That would mean the maximum attendance would be around 21,000.
Fans learned that in an email sent to season-ticket holders on Tuesday. The decision will lead to changes in seat locations. Ohio State will try to accommodate as many fans who have already paid for tickets as possible, and that may mean limiting the number of tickets they receive.
“While no final decision has been made regarding the 2020 football season,” the email read, “the Department of Athletics has been working diligently with university leaders, public health experts and government officials to create game day plans that protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, faculty and fans.
“We understand not all fans will feel comfortable attending games for health and safety reasons, or may not be interested in attending due to reduced capacity guidelines. Therefore, we are allowing all season ticket holders to opt out of their 2020 football season tickets commitment without longevity or eligibility penalty, if they wish.”
Fans will also be required to wear masks/facial coverings and abide by physical-distancing measures. There will be limited concessions, no tailgating and no Skull Session before the games at St. John Arena.
Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference announced earlier this month they will not play non-conference games.