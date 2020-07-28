Ohio Stadium to be no more than 20 percent full in 2020

Fans learned that in an email sent to season-ticket holders on Tuesday. The decision will lead to changes in seat locations. Ohio State will try to accommodate as many fans who have already paid for tickets as possible, and that may mean limiting the number of tickets they receive.

“While no final decision has been made regarding the 2020 football season,” the email read, “the Department of Athletics has been working diligently with university leaders, public health experts and government officials to create game day plans that protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, faculty and fans.