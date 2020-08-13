Ohio State AD rules out the program playing in the fall

On the same day Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said the football program is exploring all options for playing in the fall, Athletic Director Gene Smith ruled out the idea.
» RELATED: Day turns his focus to winter/spring season
“Ohio State has continued its communications with the Big Ten Conference office regarding a scenario to still play fall football games,” Smith said in a statement Wednesday, “but has now determined that this would not be an allowable opportunity for us to move toward. We are 100 percent focused on supporting the health and safety and academic success of our student-athletes and on working with the Big Ten to develop a spring plan for our sports as expeditiously as possible.”
The Big Ten Conference cancelled the fall season Tuesday, announcing it would try to play in the spring. Day told reporters he hopes the season begins in the first week of January so there will be enough time for players to recover after the season to prepare for the 2021 fall season.