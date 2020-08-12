Ohio State Buckeyes still exploring options for fall football

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day conducted a wide-ranging Zoom interview with dozens of reporters Wednesday afternoon, one day after the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the fall season and the hopes of moving the football season to 2021.
Among the many topics Day covered was the idea that there still might be a chance Ohio State plays football this fall — even if it’s not in the Big Ten.
“That’s a fluid situation,” Day said. “I know (Athletic Director) Gene (Smith) and I talked again this morning. We’re still exploring options. This thing’s moving. It’s changing. We’re looking at everything. I promise you that.”
Day, Smith and Ohio State University president Kristina M. Johnson were on the same page with the hopes of delaying the start of the season and not cancelling it. While focus has turned toward getting ready for a season Day hopes will start the first week of January, nothing has been ruled out for this fall.
“There are still a lot of unknowns,” Day said. “We’re asking all the questions, pushing the envelope, making sure it’s safe to (play) and turning over every stone.”
Nebraska is in a similar situation. It wants to play and is exploring opportunities to compete.
“That was part of the conversation Gene and I had this morning,” Day said. “Some of the things Nebraska asked about are some of the things we continue to ask about. We play non-conference games year in and year out. In this unique situation, we’re just trying to find out what it means for TV contracts and are asking all those questions.”