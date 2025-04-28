Ohio State Buckeyes: 11 facts from 2025 NFL Draft

That matched 2004 for the most Ohio State players taken in one draft and was one shy of Georgia’s record for all schools set in 2022.

Receiver Emeka Egbuka went first when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers chose him 19th overall.

Five picks later, the Minnesota Vikings chose offensive guard Donovan Jackson. At No. 28, the Detroit Lions chose defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, and the Kansas City Chiefs finished the first round by picking offensive tackle Josh Simmons 32nd overall.

That increased Ohio State’s record of 95 first-round picks since the draft began in 1936, 10 more than USC.

In the second round, the Cleveland Browns chose running back Quinshon Judkins, the New England Patriots picked running back TreVeyon Henderson and the Indianapolis Colts chose defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau.

On day three, seven more Buckeyes were chosen as the Pittsburgh Steelers took defensive end Jack Sawyer in the fourth round and quarterback Will Howard in the sixth. The Arizona Cardinals chose linebacker Cody Simon in the fourth round and cornerback Denzel Burke in the fifth round, the Carolina Panthers picked safety Lathan Ransom in the fourth round, the Los Angeles Rams picked defensive tackle Ty Hamilton in the fifth round, and the Buffalo Bills chose defensive back Jordan Hancock in the fifth round.

