Ohio State Buckeyes: 3 more kickoff times announced

Additionally, the network is known for Ohio State’s Sept. 24 home game against Wisconsin is known (ABC), but the start time has not been determined yet.

Ohio State will open the season at night for the second season in a row. They did so at Minnesota on a Thursday night last season.

They will also play a MAC team under the lights for the second year in a row after doing so last year against Akron.

The Rockets figure to bring a much greater challenge than the hapless Zips, however. Toledo is 60th in an early advanced statistics projection (SP+), and the Rockets are expected to have a formidable defense.

Ohio State beat Akron 59-7 last season behind backup quarterback Kyle McCord.

2022 Ohio State football schedule:

Notre Dame, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. Fox

Arkansa State, Sept. 10, noon, Big Ten Network

Toledo, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Fox

Wisconsin, Sept. 24, TBD, ABC

Rutgers (homecoming), Oct. 1, 3:30 p.m., TBD

At Michigan State, Oct. 8, TBD

(Open)

Iowa, Oct. 22, TBD

At Penn State, Oct. 29, TBD

At Northwestern, Nov. 5, TBD

Indiana, Nov. 12, TBD

At Maryland, Nov. 19, TBD

Michigan, Nov. 26, noon, Fox