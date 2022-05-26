Ohio State Buckeyes: 3 more kickoff times announced

College football kickoff time reveal season continued Thursday with two more for Ohio State.
A visit from Arkansas State in Week 2 (Sept. 10) will kick off at noon on Big Ten Network, while the game a week later at home against Toledo will begin at 7 p.m. on Fox.
On Oct. 1, Ohio State’s homecoming game against Rutgers will be a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on a network still to be determined.
Five kickoff times have been announced at this point in the spring.
The season-opener against Notre Dame on Sept. 3 will be a night game (7:30 on ABC) while the season-ender against Michigan will kick off at noon on Fox on Nov. 26.
Additionally, the network is known for Ohio State’s Sept. 24 home game against Wisconsin is known (ABC), but the start time has not been determined yet.
Ohio State will open the season at night for the second season in a row. They did so at Minnesota on a Thursday night last season.
They will also play a MAC team under the lights for the second year in a row after doing so last year against Akron.
The Rockets figure to bring a much greater challenge than the hapless Zips, however. Toledo is 60th in an early advanced statistics projection (SP+), and the Rockets are expected to have a formidable defense.
Ohio State beat Akron 59-7 last season behind backup quarterback Kyle McCord.
2022 Ohio State football schedule:
Notre Dame, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m. Fox
Arkansa State, Sept. 10, noon, Big Ten Network
Toledo, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Fox
Wisconsin, Sept. 24, TBD, ABC
Rutgers (homecoming), Oct. 1, 3:30 p.m., TBD
At Michigan State, Oct. 8, TBD
(Open)
Iowa, Oct. 22, TBD
At Penn State, Oct. 29, TBD
At Northwestern, Nov. 5, TBD
Indiana, Nov. 12, TBD
At Maryland, Nov. 19, TBD
Michigan, Nov. 26, noon, Fox
