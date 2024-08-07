Ohio State football: 3 takeaways from offensive coordinator Chip Kelly

Here three things to know:

1. All of Ohio State’s quarterbacks are fast.

Kansas State transfer Will Howard turned heads with a breakaway touchdown run Saturday during practice.

Kelly confirmed he can move when he said the senior was clocked at 22 miles per hour during the summer, but Kelly said they all ran at least 20 MPH.

“We don’t have anybody who’s a statue back there, but we’re also not going to run them 25 snaps a game,” Kelly said. “They’re not Tim Tebow now. So we’re not direct snapping it to them and running quarterback power. It’s just another facet of what we can do.”

2. Kelly has a malleable offensive philosophy.

“I think your philosophy is always built upon who your players are,” Kelly said. “So the last time (he coached with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day in the NFL with the 49ers) we had different personnel. So you’re just always trying to feature what do you do really well, and then trying to mask what you don’t do really well.

“Sometimes you’re more of a (run-pass option) team, other times you’re more of a spread them out and throw the ball down the field, and then you’re running screen and draws.”

3. Like Ryan Day, he is impressed with what he has seen from the offensive line so far.

“I do see the makings of a really good unit,” Kelly said. “And I think the first thing that I notice is that whole group worked extremely hard with (director of strength and conditioning Mickey Marotti) in the summertime. So where they are physically, they came to camp ready to play and ready to compete.”

He also said the unit has benefited from Ohio State doubling the reps everyone can get by practicing with split squads on the two grass fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center the first four days.

“Knock on wood, we’ve been really, really healthy so that we continue to play at least three full groups right now,” Kelly said. “So everybody’s getting a ton of reps, and we’re just rolling. And then we’ve got to run in there as quick as possible, watch the tape as the coaches, and then get ready for our afternoon meetings, and then get ready for walk-through at night, and then, you know, kind of rinse and repeat.

“That’s where we are in this mode of camp right now.”