Ohio State Buckeyes: Chicago receiver verbally commits

Ohio State football picked up its first verbal commitment of the summer with the pledge of Chicago receiver Kaleb Brown.
The four-star prospect from St. Rita High School announced his decision Monday, one week into what is expected to be a wild month for recruiting.
The 5-foot-11, 177-pound Brown is the No. 2 prospect in Illinois and the No. 63 prospect overall in 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 6 receiver in the country, and signing him this winter would continue a dominant run of recruiting at the position by coach Brian Hartline.
For 2022, Ohio State has commitments from Caleb Burton of Texas, the No. 4 receiver prospect in the country, and Kyion Graves of Arizona, who is No. 19.
Last year, Ohio State signed four-stars Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Ballard along with five-star Emeka Egbuka.
In 2020, the haul was five-stars Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba plus four-stars Gee Scott Jr. and Mookie Cooper.
The year before that, it was the trio of five-star Garrett Wilson and four-star Jameson Williams.
Overall, Ohio State’s 2022 class is ranked No. 1 in the country with 13 commits.
It includes players from seven states and six different position groups so far but is likely to grow as prospects are finally able to visit campuses after a 14-month ban on most in-person recruiting was lifted.
Players can sign a letter of intent in December.