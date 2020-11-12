Ohio State Buckeyes: Day unsure about application of Big Ten COVID cancelation protocols

If one of those benchmarks was reached but not the other, the team was to be allowed to proceed with caution in both practice and competition.

On Wednesday, Maryland announced eight players had tested positive over the past seven days but did not provide information about how many others in the team environment had tested positive (if any).

Ohio State has not published any testing results since the school brought players back for voluntary workouts in June, but Maryland announced having 10 athletes (across all sports) test positive between Sept. 30 and Nov. 10.

“I know they were all on the phone having all these types of conversations, all the questions you asked,” Day said. "To be honest with you, right now it’s like it’s all about football for me.

“So we were involved in this stuff going into the season, and that was kind of an everyday thing. Now it’s like how do you (go from getting) ready for Maryland and now Indiana, so I’m kind of just leaving that up to them and letting them work with it because there are just not enough hours in the day right now — but I hear what you’re saying. I totally hear what you’re saying, and I think you’ve got a valid point.”

Ohio State is scheduled to next play a week from Saturday when Big Ten East co-leader Indiana comes to Columbus for a noon start.

The Hoosiers play at Michigan State this Saturday.