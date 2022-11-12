Ohio State Buckeyes: Fast start leads to halftime lead over Indiana

Indiana looked set to be knocked out early, but the Hoosiers bounced back with a 75-yard touchdown drive that included a 49-yard pass from Dexter Williams II to Coby Andison, who split Ohio State’s defensive backs and was wide open down the middle of the field.

Three plays later, Williams lobbed a fade pass into the end zone for AJ Barner, who out-fought Cam Brown for the ball and the 7-yard touchdown.

The Buckeyes got that score back when Miyan Williams took a handoff over right guard and slashed through a hole for a 48-yard touchdown with about 10 minutes left in the second quarter.

Williams ran for 147 yards in the first half, but he had to be helped off the field late in the second quarter after suffering an apparent injury. He tried to walk off on his own power but ultimately needed help from two members of the Ohio State staff while putting no weight on his right foot. He left the field on a cart.

That left Ohio State with only one healthy scholarship running back, true freshman Dallan Hayden, as TreVeyon Henderson was declared out prior to the game and converted linebacker Chip Trayanum was also unavailable.