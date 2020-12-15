Ohio State Buckeyes: Justin Fields claims major Big Ten awards, Miamisburg grad makes all-league first team

Miamisburg graduate Josh Myers, a junior center for the Buckeyes, joins Fields on the coaches’ All-Big Ten first team along with guard Wyatt Davis, tackle Thayer Munford and receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Fields, Davis and Munford also made the media’s first team.

Davis, a junior from California, was voted Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. He is the fourth Ohio State player to win that award since 2015, a trend that started with Butler graduate Taylor Decker and continued with Pat Elflein and Billy Price in ’16 and ’17.

Running back Master Teague III and tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere made the coaches’ second team while guard Harry Miller was a third-team selection.

Awards for offense were revealed Tuesday with the conference planning to announce defensive awards Wednesday and special teams on Thursday.