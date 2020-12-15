Ohio State Buckeyes: Justin Fields claims major Big Ten awards, Miamisburg grad makes all-league first team

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been picked the best quarterback and offensive player in the Big Ten — again.
The conference announced Tuesday the junior signal-caller was voted the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year for the second consecutive season.
One or both of those honors going to a Buckeye has become commonplace in the past decade.
With Dwayne Haskins Jr. winning OPOY in 2018, Ohio State has claimed that honor three years in a row and six times since 2012.
The stranglehold on the quarterback award is even greater as a Buckeye has received it eight of the last nine seasons, including now five in a row. Wayne graduate Braxton Miller started both trends by winning both awards in 2012 and ’13.
Miamisburg graduate Josh Myers, a junior center for the Buckeyes, joins Fields on the coaches’ All-Big Ten first team along with guard Wyatt Davis, tackle Thayer Munford and receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.
Fields, Davis and Munford also made the media’s first team.
Davis, a junior from California, was voted Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year. He is the fourth Ohio State player to win that award since 2015, a trend that started with Butler graduate Taylor Decker and continued with Pat Elflein and Billy Price in ’16 and ’17.
Running back Master Teague III and tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere made the coaches’ second team while guard Harry Miller was a third-team selection.
Awards for offense were revealed Tuesday with the conference planning to announce defensive awards Wednesday and special teams on Thursday.