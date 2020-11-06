Ohio State Buckeyes: Kicker will miss Rutgers game

Ohio State will be missing its top kicker Saturday against Rutgers.
The school announced Friday morning kicker Blake Haubeil, who left last week’s win at Penn State with what coach Ryan Day described as a groin issue, will not play this week.
Walk-on Dominic DiMaccio replaced Haubeil and went 1 for 2 on field goals.
Day said the staff would consider using freshman Blake Seibert, a well-regarded recruit from Cincinnati La Salle, if Haubeil were unavailable. In a normal year, they might prefer to save his redshirt, but per the NCAA this year won’t count toward any players' eligibility.
Tight end Luke Farrell, who also left the Penn State game with an injury but was able to return, is available along with every other primary starter for the third-ranked Buckeyes.
Cam Brown, who was splitting one of the top cornerback roles with Sevyn Banks, is also out with what reportedly is a season-ending Achilles injury.
Also among the unavailable are freshmen defensive back Lejond Cavazos, who would be a candidate for more playing time with Brown down, and senior tight end Jake Hausmann, who is part of a deep rotation at that position.
Reserve running back Marcus Crowley, offensive guard Gavin Cupp and receiver Jaylen Harris also remain among those who are out with unidentified injuries. None of them have played this season.