Ohio State Buckeyes lead Tulsa 13-6 at halftime

Ohio State answered with a long, methodic drive that also yielded a field goal. Noah Ruggles connected from 43 yards after Ohio State used 11 plays to cover 47 yards. The first 20 came on a pass from C.J. Stroud to Chris Olave, but the rest came on the ground.

The Tulsa passing came continued clicking when the Hurricane got the ball back. Seeming to be a step ahead of the Buckeyes most of the way, Davis completed six of eight passes for 56 yards, but the drive stalled again when Lathan Ransom brought down JuanCarlos Santana for no gain on third-and-4.

That led to a 31-yard field goal by Long.

Tulsa’s lead did not last long as Ohio State needed only 1:56 to go 64 yards for a touchdown.

Freshman Emeka Egbuka gave the Buckeyes a boost to start with a 36-yard kickoff return, and classmate TreVeyon Henderson finished it with a 5-yard touchdown run.

C.J. Stroud completed three of four passes on the drive after a shaky start.

He made a big mistake on the next drive, however, throwing into coverage and getting picked off by Travon Fuller.

The defense kept that from hurting, though, by forcing a second consecutive punt.

The Buckeyes then drove for another Ruggles field goal, a 44-yarder that extended Ohio State’s lead to 13-7 with under a minute left in the first half.

Tulsa threatened late in the half, but Cam Martinez tipped a pass to Ronnie Hickman for an interception to end the possession with seconds left.