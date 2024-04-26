Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. taken fourth overall in NFL Draft

Harrison is the third Ohio State receiver to be chosen in the first round in the last three seasons and the 12th all time.

He follows Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson in 2022 and Jaxon Smith-Njigba last year.

Harrison is the 13th Ohio State receiver to be drafted in the last 10 drafts and the 91st Ohio State player (any position) drafted in the first round.

The Chicago Bears chose quarterback Caleb Williams of USC with the No. 1 overall pick followed by the Washington Commanders taking LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and the New England Patriots opting for North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

The other Ohio State receivers drafted in the first round are Dante Lavelli (Rams, 1947), Joey Galloway (Seahawks, 1995), Terry Glenn (Patriots, 1996), David Boston (Cardinals, 1999), Michael Jenkins (Falcons, 2004), Santonio Holmes (Steelers, 2006), Anthony Gonzalez (Colts, 2007), Ted Ginn Jr. (Dolphins, 2007), Olave (Saints, 2022), Wilson (Jets, 2022) and Smith-Njigba (Seahawks, 2023).

Harrison won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver last season. He also won the Chicago Tribune Silver Football as the Big Ten’s Most Valuable Player and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

He finished fifth in Ohio State history with 155 catches, sixth in receiving yards (2,613) and third in touchdown catches (31).

Harrison is the 20th Ohio State player to be drafted by the Cardinals, who chose offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. with the No. 6 overall pick last year to end a 13-year drought.

The last Buckeye drafted by Arizona before that was running back Chris “Beanie” Wells, who was the No. 31 pick in 2009.